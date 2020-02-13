Vale of Belvoir Viking Challenge donates £25k in its 25th year edition

Children and parents from Redmile Primary School gathered together with their teachers to reflect on the success of the 2019 Viking Challenge.

More than 1,000 riders raised £25,000, which was donated to the school and three charities; the MS Society, Reach Learning Disability and CLIC Sargent. The celebration event took place on January 31.

At this year’s Viking Challenge celebration, Jane Noad, Viking Challenge committee chairperson, presented Julie Hopkins, executive head teacher of Redmile Primary School, Caroline Kew from the MS Society and Sarah Cobb from Reach with their cheques.

Jane said: “I’m thrilled that we have been able to raise such an amazing amount for the schoolchildren and our chosen charity partners. We really went for it in our 25th year with a new longer route and new partnerships with businesses from the local area.

“Back in October, when the event took place, the weather wasn’t brilliant, so we are extra grateful to all our volunteers and riders that turned up on the day and battled the elements.”

The Viking Challenge also commended the dedication and support of its voluntary committee members and support teams.

Denise and Tia Bond were awarded the Peter Snow Award for their tireless energy over many years of volunteering at the food stops along the route. This special award is a tribute to the late Peter Snow who always rode the Viking Challenge.

At the end of the presentations, executive head teacher Julie Hopkins said: “I am always amazed at the dedication and enthusiasm that the riders, parents and all the marshals show for our event.

“It truly is a very special day and to raise such a phenomenal amount is incredible. Thank you to everyone who makes this possible.”

Preparations are already underway for the 2020 Viking Challenge, which takes place on Sunday, October 4.

For more information about the event visit www.vikingchallenge.org.uk