Vale of Belvoir Lions have a record-breaking Christmas collection

Another successful Santa’s sleigh tour by the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club has raised thousands for charity.

Thanks to the outstanding generosity from those who contributed last month, the club collected a record-breaking £7,515.

Santa and his helpers visited the following villages this year: Langar, Barnstone, Granby, Stathern and Harby, Bingham, Bottesford, Redmile, Barkestone, Plungar, Normanton, Easthorpe, Muston, Orston, Aslockton, Whatton and Elton.

As in previous years, the club is supporting Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern and Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough, in addition to other Lions charities.

Lion president Simon Ashworth said: “Each year the club membership are astounded by how generous and supportive local people are and, in particular, those visited by Santa this year.

“A lot of hard work and effort goes into these collections and their success could never be achieved without help from our many friends, helpers and family who give up so much of their time to benefit others.”