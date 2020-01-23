Trumpton triumphs in Melton again raising £7,255.94

Fundraising fire engine Trumpton has raised £7,255.94 from its 2019 Christmas tour.

The street collection organised by Melton firefighters benefits nominated deserving community groups and individuals.

Scott Smith, Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, said: “Thanks, of course, to all the firefighters’ friends and family who gave up their spare time to collect, and once again to the Melton public for their generosity and warm welcome both on tour and at static collections.”

The Trumpton Charity Committee would also like to thank Twinlakes Theme Park for the generous donation, and supermarkets Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, as well as B&H Midland Services for allowing static collections at their premises.

Trumpton is now on the lookout for potential beneficiaries who could benefit from a share of the thousands collected.

Any Melton borough based charities, clubs or organisations that would like to be considered can request an application form from reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com

The application forms are available until Friday, February 21, at 5pm.

Successful applicants will be invited to a special presentation night to be held later this year.