Trio inspired by Leah Reek to tackle 100km charity challenge

The caring nature of Leah Reek, the Asfordby teenager who was murdered in an explosion last year, has inspired three women to take on a 100km fundraising challenge.

Lisa Goulding (52), her sister Sam Draper (50) and friend Tina Given (36) are training for the gruelling Peaks District Ultra Challenge in July.

Their aim is to raise £4,000 from this and other fundraisers to help the Rosie May Foundation, the charity started by the parents of murdered Bottesford 10-year-old, Rosie May Storrie, which helps children in crisis.

The women, under the campaign name of ‘Leah’s Troop’ want to create a living legacy for Leah Reek.

Lisa spent a lot of time with Leah when she was a school friend of her daughter, Jessica. The family was devaststed when they heard of her death.

“She was very different to other girls her age - when she came to the house she would come into the lounge and pull up a chair and chat,” said Lisa.

“She was just really unique and we wanted to do something special in her memory.”

Money raised from the Derbyshire challenge, which will take around 26 hours to complete, will help fund a pink tuk tuk to give single mums in Sri Lanka a safe means of transport to get to a place of work.

Lisa added: “We chose this because we thought Leah would have supported it.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tina-lisa-and-sam to pledge money to their fundraising challenge.