Tributes to former Melton Times editor who has died aged 78

Tributes have been paid to a former editor of the Melton Times newspaper who has died at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer.

Norman Carroll was editor of the town weekly during the 1980s and went on to teach journalists in countries which had been released from dictatorial rule on how to report freely on stories.

He was always had an affection for Melton through his work on the paper and due to meeting his second wife, Diana, at the town’s Harboro Hotel.

Mr Carroll, a grandfather, retired to live in Cumbria and was diagnosed with liver cancer 15 months ago.

His son, Steve, said: “Dad was a real newspaper man and right up to his dying day he had The Times delivered and read it from cover to cover.

“He kept quite a lot of copies from his newspaper career including many issues of the Melton Times and Peterborough Evening Telegraph, where he was also editor.

“He lived in Langham while he was working in Melton and had a lot of fond memories of the town and the colleagues he worked with.”

Mr Carroll was born in Peterborough and after leaving school he took a job as a junior reporter at the city’s evening telegraph.

He then went overseas for a number of years working in a PR role with the British army in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore before returning to the UK to become deputy editor of the Northants Evening Telegraph at Kettering.

His first editorship followed at Peterborough before he took over as editor of the Melton Times in the mid-1980s, working there until the end of the decade.

He then went abroad with the Home Office to China and countries in the Middle East to teach reporters in a society where there was a new-found free press.

A return to the PR industry followed that, with a job north of the border with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He was first married to Helena and latterly to Diana, who he spent 20 years with before she passed away.

Mr Carroll leaves three sons - Steve and Jonny, who both emigrated to Australia, and Nick, who lives at Redmile.

He also had four grandchildren - Oliver, Aidan, Annie and Tom.

A funeral service for Mr Carroll, who passed away at a care home near Melton, is at St Cuthbert’s Church, at Holme St Cuthbert in Cumbira, at 1pm on October 3.