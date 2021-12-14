Tributes paid to 76-year-old killed in collision near Melton
Family and friends filled a village church to pay their last respects to a 76-year-old man who was killed in a collision on a back road near Melton.
Barry Knapp died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries in the incident, which involved four vehicle on the B676 Six Hills Lane on October 31.
He had been travelling as a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser with two friends, who were treated in hospital for injuries they suffered in the collision, which occurred near to the Nice Pie family business between Perkins Lane and Green Hill.
A funeral service for Mr Knapp, who leaves wife Janet and daughter Sally, was held at St Michaels And All Angels Church, at Eastwell, followed by private interment.
Mr Knapp was a keen member of Eastwell History Group and the organisation’s honorary secretary, John Wood, has paid a warm tribute to his friend.
Mr Wood told the Melton Times: “Barry was a quiet, gentle man, respected and liked by all who knew him.
“The attendance at his funeral, beyond the capacity of the church, was testament to that.
“He was a countryman throughout his life and an active member of the community.
“Amongst other things Barry supported the Village Hall, Eastwell History Group and Eastwell Church, where he kept the grounds in excellent order.
“He helped the history group with the conservation of ‘Lord Granby’ whenever heavy lifting by machine was needed.
“An all-round top man, Barry is missed by us all.”