Tributes paid to 76-year-old killed in collision near Melton

Barry Knapp, who was killed in a road collision on the B676 Six Hills Lane EMN-211213-173449001

Barry Knapp died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries in the incident, which involved four vehicle on the B676 Six Hills Lane on October 31.

He had been travelling as a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser with two friends, who were treated in hospital for injuries they suffered in the collision, which occurred near to the Nice Pie family business between Perkins Lane and Green Hill.

A funeral service for Mr Knapp, who leaves wife Janet and daughter Sally, was held at St Michaels And All Angels Church, at Eastwell, followed by private interment.

Barry Knapp (right) pictured with fellow members of Goadby Marwood History Group EMN-211213-173500001

Mr Knapp was a keen member of Eastwell History Group and the organisation’s honorary secretary, John Wood, has paid a warm tribute to his friend.

Mr Wood told the Melton Times: “Barry was a quiet, gentle man, respected and liked by all who knew him.

“The attendance at his funeral, beyond the capacity of the church, was testament to that.

“He was a countryman throughout his life and an active member of the community.

“Amongst other things Barry supported the Village Hall, Eastwell History Group and Eastwell Church, where he kept the grounds in excellent order.

“He helped the history group with the conservation of ‘Lord Granby’ whenever heavy lifting by machine was needed.