Time for Trumpton in Melton again

After being out and about over the weekend as part of the town’s Christmas celebrations, Trumpton will be passing Melton households again soon.

Make sure you follow the Trumpton Melton Facebook page for updates on all routes and maps.

Here are details of the official planned route:

Monday, December 9 - Kings Road, Flemming Drive and Harvey Street.

Tuesday, December 10 - Queensway and Hartopp Road.

Wednesday, December 11 - Dieppe Way, The Crescent and Tennyson Way.

Thursday, December 12 - Heather Crescent, Edendale Road and Swallowdale Road.

Friday, December 13 - Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Wymondham Way.

Sunday, December 15 - Asfordby village.

Monday, December 16 - Otter Road, Ullswater Road, Brockington Road and Shakespeare Gardens.

Tuesday, December 17 - *Sainsbury’s, Baldocks Lane and Grange Drive.

Wednesday, December 18 - *Lidl, Stirling Road, West Avenue and Welby Lane.

Thursday, December 19 - *Aldi, Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.

Friday, December 20 - *Morrisons, Highfield Avenue and Horseguards Way.

Saturday, December 21 - *town centre.

Tuesday, December 24 - *B&H Midland Services and *Twinlakes.

All money raised from the collection will go to local charities and good causes. Be sure to give Santa a wave when you see him!

Static routes are marked with a *. Street routes start at 6pm.