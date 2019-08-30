Three generations of family star in 50 Melton stage shows

Three generations of a family who, between them, have taken part in more than 50 shows with the Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) are preparing to celebrate the group’s centenary this year.

Suzie Hand, her father Ted Hutchin and husband, Richard, have become stalwarts by performing, choreographing, directing or being part of that vital back stage crew.

Suzie Hand with son Dan in a production of Sweeney EMN-190828-143609001

They will again be involved in October in the production of Showcase 100, at the town’s St Mary’s Church, which will mark 100 years since TMMTC was founded by Sir Malcolm Sargent.

Suzie joined the company in 2000 to perform in Oklahoma aged 24. Since then she has been a keen performer and also committed her time as a choreographer, but the highlight for Suzie was directing ‘9 to 5’ last year.

A proud moment for Suzie’s father, Ted Hutchin, who joined the company in 2002 to perform in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and then went on to perform alongside his daughter in Fiddler on the Roof and Musical Blitz.

Suzie’s passion for the company meant her husband, Richard Hand, became a keen volunteer. Richard’s debut on stage in Fawlty Towers was just the tip of the iceberg because most of his work is done as part of the backstage crew.

Isabel Hand in Made In Dagenham EMN-190828-143558001

A third generation of the family is now getting involved in the form of their children Dan (15) and 12-year-old Isabel, who both performed for the company in lead roles. Isabel gave a heartwarming performance in the most recent show, Made in Dagenham.

Tickets for Showtime 100 are available online at www.TMMTC.co.uk or at the Samworth Centre in Melton.