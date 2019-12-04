Which name would you choose?

These are the 10 most popular baby boy names in 2019

Picking out a baby name can be a tricky decision, particularly when there are so many to choose from.

But despite thousands of potential options, some monikers still remain a firm favourite among new parents, with these 10 boy’s names proving to the most popular choices in 2019, according to BabyCentre. Which one would you go for?

Places changed since 2018: +0

1. Muhammad

Places changed since 2018: +0
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Places changed since 2018: +1

2. Noah

Places changed since 2018: +1
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Places changed since 2018: +2

3. Leo

Places changed since 2018: +2
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Places changed since 2018: -2

4. Oliver

Places changed since 2018: -2
Getty Images
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3