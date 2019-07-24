Star Wars, Marvel and Spider-Man fans flock to Melton Mowbray Comic Con

Melton was full of comic lovers again as hundreds of people attended the Melton Mowbray Comic Con at Pera Business Park.

The event, in its second successive year, featured an eclectic mix of traders selling comics, books, toys and collectables, as well as tons of Sci-Fi and gaming activities.

Visitors found a bit of virtual reality PHOTO: Tim Williams

Con-goers loved taking part in the VR sessions, meeting the guests, and the dragon and Flintstones car were a big hit too being in the entrance ready to greet people as they walked in.

Natalie Gosney, of Savage Beast Events, said: “Footfall this year was around 200 people more than last year, showing that awareness of the event is increasing in the area, and clearly word of mouth from last year’s attendees has been very positive.

“We are pleased to say that the East Midlands Garrison was able to hand over a check of over £700 donation to children’s cancer charity PASIC whilst at the event, and The Geek Asylum raised money for our chosen charity The Meningitis Research Foundation with their tombola.

“Ashgate Hospice also benefitted as The Super Heroes Cosplay Group’s chosen charity.

There's always a Stormtrooper or two around PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We had a wide mix of ages of attendees, from the very young through to more senior citizens, and many came in wonderful costumes outfits and took part in the cosplay competition to win prizes kindly donated by traders Darkside Goodies.

“We are very pleased with how the day went. It was lovely to see so many smiling faces and to know that we have been a part of bringing some enjoyment to people.”

Time for some specialist shopping PHOTO: Tim Williams