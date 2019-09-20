Stapleford Park having wedding open day next month

Stapleford Park near Melton is preparing to hold a wedding open day for brides and grooms to be on Sunday, October 6.

The luxury country house hotel is offering couples the chance to look round as well as discuss ideas with its expert wedding and events team from 11am to 3pm.

Included is a complimentary glass of champagne and canapes on arrival.

From award-winning florists to bespoke wedding cake suppliers, a selection of recommended wedding suppliers will be showcasing their services too.

New for 2019, guests are invited to view the luxurious marquee which will be erected and fully dressed for visitors on the day.

Georgina Raffan, senior events planner at Stapleford Park, said: “My team and I are looking forward to welcoming brides and grooms to our wonderful event, there is always a great atmosphere - which will only be emphasised by the addition of our new marquee.”

For more details or to register for the event visit www.staplefordpark.com/weddings