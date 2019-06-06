Stapleford Miniature Railway event on track for large turnout

The first of the Stapleford Miniature Railways’ public running days is this weekend.

As part of this Saturday and Sunday models and miniatures entertainment there will be a miniature steam rally, miniature steam traction engines and rollers, classic cars, tractors and trucks, craft and trade stands and a licensed local rela ale and cider bar.

Nigel Spencer, Stapleford Miniature Railway media press officer, said: “The railway will have three locos in steam subject to availability, including the railway’s newly rebuilt stalwart, 1940s loco John H Gretton, following a four-year overhaul and new boiler as pictured on its first steam tests last weekend.”

Admission is £5 per car with train rides £3. Gates open at 10am. The event is supporting LOROS.

More details at www.fsmr.org.uk