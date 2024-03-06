Construction work on the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road

The roads will be closed on March 23 and 24 with the A606 Nottingham Road reopening on the evening of the Sunday.

St Bartholomew’s Way will remain closed to traffic until Thursday, March 28, though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closure is required to carry out essential drainage work and to divert utilities linked to the building of the distributor road.

During the closures, there will be no pedestrian access on Nottingham Road into St Bartholomew’s Way and there will be a signed diversion along the footpath on Winchester Drive and Canterbury Drive.

Leicestershire County Council acknowledges there will be some disruption and it apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused, although it is hoped that closure of Nottingham Road for just a weekend will minimise delays.

A spokesperson for County Hall said: "We are constructing a major road scheme which will reduce congestion and support growth in the local area, and unfortunately at times, some disruption on existing roads is unavoidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We do work hard however to minimise disruption on the road network where this occurs and the work will be carried out towards the start of the Easter school holidays.”

It may also be necessary to complete any outstanding work on St Bartholomew’s Way between Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5, but this will be confirmed nearer the time, the council adds.