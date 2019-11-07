Review: Melton stars are in ascendance at Space2B Studios

You have to think big and dream big to realise your ambitions and Suzanne and Lex Forrester have done just that and turned their dreams into reality with their new arts creative hub and wellbeing space at Space2B Studios in Melton, writes Emma Ansell.

The now permanent home for their first born dream Performing Stars Academy (PSA) - this beautifully converted ex-plumbers merchants building on George Street has opened its doors to the talented tots and teens of the town who want to sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument and perform in a nurturing space equipped with studios, special dance flooring, full length mirrors and space to explore those creative ambitions.

A collage of photos of the Space2B Studios PHOTO: Supplied

Suzanne leads the way with the professional guidance, but it is a place to fulfil a desire to be creative and free as there is an outlet for everyone, no matter what age, to explore their passion, to perform and become part of a family that promotes persistence and practice, not perfection.

The couple established the beginnings of the theatre school PSA in 2011, and with a young family themselves they reached for the stars with their vision to bring like-minded youngsters together to be creative, encouraging all comers to explore, enjoy and evolve in the performance arts. Both with a background in music, drama and teaching, initially they hired schools, halls and venues to reach out to as many youngsters as they could to offer drama and music sessions.

In 2015 Sky Theatre was established for young adults aged from 16 - 28. This draws from three counties of talent to put on a yearly production at our local Melton Theatre that would rival any West End show. The talent and professionalism is immense and their first production was Les Miserables, which is no mean feat. Returning talent and new discoveries has meant that they have produced Phantom, American Idiot, West Side Story and, this year, Hairspray to name but a few over the past few years, with Jesus Christ Superstar coming to the Melton Theatre next year, which I urge you not to miss!

A great way for young adults to hone their craft and springboard into arts careers as many have done, a number of ex-students have and do attend top London musical theatre schools now or are working professionally.

Great things never come from comfort zones rings true with this couple, who practice what they preach to ‘have a go and don’t be afraid to make mistakes, just keep trying’.

PSA dance headed by Jessica Allsop, a dancer who still works professionally and has an established stage and television career, inspires youngsters from toddlers to teens to take up ballet, street, jazz and other forms of dance all now under the Space2B roof in the beautiful studios. Older groups get the chance to work on professional projects through this recognised school and they are ever pushing forward to give the kids opportunities to perform on a bigger stage. Link Omega, otherwise known as Joshua Walker, offers acrobatics and tumble teaching, being a circus performer and fitness professional himself, to complete the talented team at PSA.

A huge presence in the Melton community, Performing Stars Academy and Melton Music Tuition (MMT) work in over 17 local primary and secondary schools giving pupils the chance to try drama and creativity with Sky Schools or learn to play an instrument, which brings so much joy and gives pupils an outlet for creativity in a safe environment.

The talent pool that they have connected with is now so strong that they produce three large-scale productions and five smaller at the Melton Theatre each year. Whether it is the Melton Shakespeare Company which welcomes people big and small, MY Choir, the adult Capella Choir or Melton’s Got Talent, Suzanne and Lex are there guiding, cheerleading, encouraging and allowing the young people to find and explore their passion and the adults to rekindle the joy of youth and performance.

There is now a whole additional family at Space2B Studios as they can hire out spaces and studios to others; so far fitness professionals, therapists and yoga teachers have joined them to offer health and wellbeing services to all, so there is definitely something for everyone.

Check out their Facebook page and website or pop in to take a look. Toddler activity groups have jumped at the chance to make it their home too, as the facilities are superb with lovely reception staff and a fully equipped kitchen, so it can also be hired as a party venue.

Space2B Studios has quickly established itself as a creative, health and wellness hub and it only opened its doors in September. On Saturday, October 19, it had an official grand opening and invited and encouraged lots of local businesses and guests to attend. If you missed that then the door is always open to show you what they have to offer.

As the wall art in the very welcoming reception area says ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain’ - this positivity and focus on what is, but more importantly what can be runs through the very heart of this welcoming new space in our town.

For details call Suzanne on 07947 092875 or visit www.space2bstudios.co.uk