Residents urged to attend RAGE meeting in Melton

Residents in the Egerton ward area of Melton are being urged to attend the annual general meeting of a community support group which looks after their interests.

Residents Action Group Egerton (RAGE) are holding the event on Tuesday June 25, at The Cove, on Sysonby Street from 7pm to 8:30pm.

Borough councillors who represent the ward will be there, as well as police offices, to answer questions about issues and to give advice.

RAGE committee members will talk about what they have achieved in the last 12 months and debated the concerns voiced by residents.

Free refreshments will be served and everyone who attends can also enter a raffle.