Pupils pay special assembly tribute to beloved teacher Fred Parker

Melton pupils marked the end of summer term by paying a very special tribute to beloved teacher Fred Parker, who passed away earlier this year, by singing and dancing and playing his favourite brass band music.

Some of Fred’s family mnembers and former colleagues were at Brownlow Primary School for the assembly, which brought back so many happy memories of his 44 years there.

Pupils and staff at Melton's Brownlow Primary School pictured during a special assembly in memory of beloved former teacher Fred Parker, who passed away earlier this year EMN-190715-120001001

We reported back in February how his death had saddened generations of local people who had been taught by him and inspired, in particular, to take up a musical instrument or play a sport.

Few teachers have left a legacy like he did and this year’s Brownlow intake were keen to honour him - he retired in 2013 but continued to take brass music lessons twice a week.

The school hall was packed as everyone gave a hearty rendition of some of Fred’s favourite tunes, such as Yellow Submarine, and Melton team rector, Rev Kevin Ashby, shared his recollections of the man.

School newsletter, the Brownlow Bugle, carried a special message about Great Dalby man Fred which summed up what he meant to school pupils and staff, past and present.

It reads: “Mr Parker has been a huge part of Brownlow School and, indeed, the wider community, at the very core of our school, for many years.

As a teacher, Mr Parker never took a break or a lunch time, he could always be found surrounded by children, listening to them, encouraging them, teaching them. He was committed, running clubs after school and at weekends.

He made time for everyone, he made pupils and adults alike, feel valued.

He was genuinely interested in each and every pupil and he looked forward to following their life adventures long after they had left his care.

His teaching was inspirational and school has been enriched by his love of music and sport.

Long after he retired, Mr Parker was still dedicated to teaching and nurturing our pupils.

He wanted each and every child to have the opportunity to reach their full potential and most importantly, be well behaved, well rounded children.

He would always say to children: ‘Be good kids, be the best you can be and don’t forget the capital of Mongolia!’.”