Public thanked after missing elderly Melton man is found safe

Police have thanked members of the public for joining in the search for a missing 80-year-old Melton man who was found safe and well yesterday evening (Sunday).

Robert Rowe’s family reported him missing from his home address Laycock Avenue area of the town earlier in the day.

After sounding an appeal online, police said Mr Rowe suffered from dementia and might appear confused and disorientated.

Several local people went out to look for him, with the family concerned about him being outside in cold temperatures, and it is understood he was eventually located walking near the A1 many miles from Melton.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Mr Rowe was found safe and well at 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who helped look for him and shared our appeal.”