Pub landlord leads gruelling charity cycling effort

A Nether Broughton pub landlord has helped raised more than £1,600 for charity for the second year running with a gruelling cycle ride.

Paul Cousin, mine host at The Anchor Inn, and his friends took more than nine hours to pedal 130 miles coast-to-coast between Whitehaven, Cumbria, and Whitley Bay, Northumberland.

Paul Johnson, Martin Woolliscroft and Andrew Norwood also took part in the fundraiser, which generated £1,656 for Parkinson’s UK, a year after they raised £1,600 for the same cause with another cycling effort.

Paul Cousin said: “The weather was exactly the same as last year - hot and humid - and we had a lot of steep hills to get up.

“We want to thank Bill and Adele for driving support vehicles to help us do this.

“We chose this charity because we’ve had family members who have had the disease.”

Newline supplied a support vehicle for the effort and onlinesunglasses.co.uk donated sunglasses to the four men for the ride.