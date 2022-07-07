Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson had vowed to stay in post yesterday despite many leading Conservatives insisting his position was untenable after a series of scandals, including ‘partygate’ and the fall-out from accusations against his deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

The final straw came this morning with the resignation of the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahavi, just a couple of days after he was appointed when Rishi Sunak quit the post.

It is being reported that the Prime Minister will announce later today that he is leaving the role but will stay in post until at least October.

A leadership contest for the Tory party is set to be held in the summer.