Police ‘very concerned’ about missing Melton man with dementia

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ about a 62-year-old Melton man with dementia who has been missing for 18 hours.

Officers used a helicopter in their search overnight for Graham Lundy, who was reported missing from his home in the Queensway area of the town at 2.30pm yesterday (Monday).

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Graham has dementia and requires medication which he doesn’t have with him.

“Graham, who is 62, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.

“He has brown greying hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, black jeans and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

“Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone, in particular those in the local area, to report any sightings of Graham to police on 101 quoting incident 318 of February 3.”

Police confirmed this morning that Graham is still missing.