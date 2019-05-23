Police sound appeal over missing girl with Melton links

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon is believed to be in the Melton area, say police.

Officers have issued an urgent appeal for information about the whereabouts of Kristina Ginova, who was last seen leaving the cineman at the Meridian Leisure Park in Leicester.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We received a report that she had been seen crossing the road in Norman Way, Melton Mowbray – towards Beckmill Court – shortly before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday).

“However, she has not been seen since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Kristina has known links to Melton and it is believed that she is still in the area.”

She is 5ft 5ins tall with long, dark hair and is tanned.

When she was seen yesterday she was wearing grey leggings.

Anyone who has seen Kristina is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 332 of May 21.