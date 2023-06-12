News you can trust since 1859
Police concerned for welfare of missing 55-year-old man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 55-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST
Missing 55-year-old Clemens Hoss Estenfeld, who was last seen in the Grimston area on Saturday afternoonMissing 55-year-old Clemens Hoss Estenfeld, who was last seen in the Grimston area on Saturday afternoon
Missing 55-year-old Clemens Hoss Estenfeld, who was last seen in the Grimston area on Saturday afternoon

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating Clemens Hoss-Estenfeld, who is reported missing from the village of Grimston.

He was last seen leaving the village in his car – a blue Peugeot 308 estate – around 3pm on Saturday.

Around 8.30am yesterday (Sunday), his car was found parked in Paradise Lane, Old Dalby, but Clemens has failed to return home or contact his family.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen him to contact police.

“Clemens is around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and has short dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers and a grey polo shirt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 210 of June 11.