Missing 55-year-old Clemens Hoss Estenfeld, who was last seen in the Grimston area on Saturday afternoon

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating Clemens Hoss-Estenfeld, who is reported missing from the village of Grimston.

He was last seen leaving the village in his car – a blue Peugeot 308 estate – around 3pm on Saturday.

Around 8.30am yesterday (Sunday), his car was found parked in Paradise Lane, Old Dalby, but Clemens has failed to return home or contact his family.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen him to contact police.

“Clemens is around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and has short dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers and a grey polo shirt.”