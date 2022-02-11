Police concerned for welfare of man after Melton disappearance

John Else, who went missing from the Melton area yesterday EMN-221102-150822001

Officers are concerned for the welfare of John Else, who was last seen leaving a premises in Warwick Way at around 2.30pm.

John, who is from the Glen Parva area, is currently receiving medical treatment and is not thought to have his medication with him.

He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with short dark brown hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and grey Nike hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black and grey trainers and he is believed to have his walking frame with him.

John’s family are also extremely worried about him and hope the public can help to find him.