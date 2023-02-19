Police appeal after teenager reported missing from Vale of Belvoir
Police are concerned about the welfare of a teenage girl after she was reported missing yesterday (Saturday).
By Nick Rennie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 1:14pm
Officers are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Heidi Davies, who was last seen in the area of Redmile, in the Vale of Belvoir, at around 5.30pm.
Heidi is around 5ft 8ins tall and has long, ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and leggings.
If you have seen Heidi, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting incident 545 of February 18.