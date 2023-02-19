Heidi Davies, a 16-year-old reported missing from the Redmile area

Officers are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Heidi Davies, who was last seen in the area of Redmile, in the Vale of Belvoir, at around 5.30pm.

Heidi is around 5ft 8ins tall and has long, ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and leggings.

