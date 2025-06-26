The front door of St Mary's Birth Centre, in Melton Mowbray

An online protest meeting is being held tomorrow evening (Friday) following the announcement that births and postnatal services at Melton Mowbray’s baby unit will be suspended for six months from July 7.

The health authority say they are having to take the drastic action because of staff shortages and due to far fewer women using St Mary’s Birth Centre.

Services were due to be relocated to hospitals in Leicester as part of a £450M local health reorganisation and redevelopment but it was expected the Thorpe Road baby unit would continue to operate for up to another decade.

But campaigners fear the suspension of services could become permanent and St Mary’s Birth Centre may never reopen.

Save St Mary's Birth Centre has campaigned to save the unit from closure in the past and the group is now rallying support for a fresh fight.

It has organised an online protest meeting at 8pm tomorrow with interested parties invited to join via Teams.

Helen Cliff, one of the campaign team, told the Melton Times: “There is growing support and renewed appetite to fight the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust on both the short-term and final closure, or relocation, of our free-standing midwife-led unit in Melton.

"We are starting talks on organising some form of physical protest in response to several comments and messages from followers of our Facebook page.”

Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar, has said he was ‘disappointed’ by the pausing of services at St Mary’s and he is pressing the health authority to ensure it reopens in six months.

Follow https://www.facebook.com/savestmarys for updates.