Obituary: Tributes paid to Melton church stalwart Andrew Nutter

Tributes have been paid to Andrew Nutter, who was one of the main driving forces behind the recent extensive renovation of Melton’s St Mary’s Church, following his death at the age of 65.

Church members and friends were saddened to hear Mr Nutter passed away on July 28 at Glenfield Hospital, in Leicester, following heart surgery.

He leaves beloved wife, Trisha, and children Toby, Matt and Hannah.

Melton team parish rector, Rev Kevin Ashby, said: “Andrew will be greatly missed.

“He has been so much a part of the life of the church family at St Mary’s for so many years, together with his family.

“His commitment to being deputy church warden and fulfilling many other roles, especially on the building side of church life, was invaluable.

“I would go so far as to say that, had it not been for the expertise which Andrew brought to the re-ordering project, the building we and the community experience today would still be a vision and not an actuality.

“He was also a great friend and support during some difficult times.

“Andrew also had a strong faith and a wonderful sense of humour and, in that vein, I’m sure he won’t rest in peace but, rather, will be sorting out the finances in the kingdom of Heaven and checking that the pearly gates and the buildings are all in good shape.”

Born in Holloway, north London, he became a qualified chartered quantity surveyor working for the City of London and also worked in education as a bursar before moving to Melton in 2001, when he started his long association with St Mary’s.

Mr Nutter was awarded the honour of the Freedom of the City of London when he lived there because of his diligence in inspecting bridges over the Thames by abseiling down the side of them.

One of his favourite stories about his life was the time he won the admiration of superstar singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, after rugby tackling and restraining her pet dog when it got loose on Hampstead Heath.

A funeral service will be held for Mr Nutter at St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11.30am.

The family have requested no flowers and a collection will be held for the adult intensive care unit at Glenfield Hospital, where he passed away.

Donations, made out to Leicester Hospitals Charity, can be sent to Melton funeral director’s, Shane Mousley and Son.

Anyone with pictures of Mr Nutter are invited to bring them along to add to a photo wall at the church and they will be used afterwards to create a book of memory.

Casual dress is acceptable at what will be a long service, with communion also to be held refreshments served afterwards.