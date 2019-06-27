Music festival to be held in Waltham in memory of popular villager

A music festival will be held at Waltham next week in memory of a villager who passed away in January aged 56 after suffering a stroke.

The Americana celebration, which is in the village hall on Sunday July 7, from 4pm to 10pm, is an affectionate tribute to Geoff Mellor and his musical passions.

Among the acts performing are Leicester singers Sophia Marshall and Chris Armson and the Rutland Troubadour Paul McClure, with the headline act being Danny Wilson, who has performed with Grand Drive, Danny and the Champions of the World and supergroup Bennett, Wilson, Poole.

Rebcca Price, one of the organisers, said: “There is a sad back story to this event in that it was created as a way to celebrate Geoff’s life and musical tastes before he sadly passed away at a very young age, as a result of a catastrophic stroke.

“He was a great man, a wonderful father and husband and just a really good fun person to spend time with.”

Tickets cost £19 each with profits to be donated to the Stroke Association charity.

Go to the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GeoffFest for details on how to get tickets.