Missing Thorpe Arnold woman (74) found safe and well

Police have thanked the public for their help in locating a missing Thorpe Arnold woman who suffers from dementia.

Janet Jones (74) was reported as missing by her family on Saturday night but she was found around 7.40am on Sunday.

Members of the public took part in a search for her across the Melton area alongside police officers assisted by a helicopter.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said Janet had been found ‘safe and well in the Melton Mowbray area’, adding: “Officers would like to thank the public who helped share our appeal to find Janet.”

More to follow.