Have your say

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing after failing to return home from college in Melton has been found safe and well.

Leicestershire Police began looking into the whereabouts of Macauley Curcher after he was reported missing yesterday evening (Monday).

Police announced this morning that he has now been found in the Countesthorpe area.

Officers have thanked everyone who had shared their appeal and assisted with enquiries.