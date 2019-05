Have your say

Police say a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe and well in Melton yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Krisina Ginova went missing on Tuesday after visiting a Leicester cinema but sightings of her were reported of her the day after near Beckmill Court in Melton.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “She was found safe and well in Melton this afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find Kristina.”