Melton's Power In The Park set to wow the crowds again
The latest Power In The Park is at the town’s Long Field Spencer Academy on Saturday – it is a free, all-day extravaganza and starts at 10am.
Organisers say there will be a world record attempt as some of the area’s strongest people lock horns in a series of exciting competitions.
The battle will be on for the titles of Intermediate East Midlands Strongest Man and the Novice East Midlands Strongest Man.
Spectators can also enjoy watching a disabled event featuring some of Great Britain’s finest strength athletes.
The organisers advise the public to ‘get ready for an action-packed day of strength, fun, and family entertainment’.
They predict that the East Midlands Strongest Man contest will feature ‘incredible feats of power and a jaw-dropping world record attempt by a local strongman’.
Other attractions include children’s entertainment and activities throughout the day, classic cars, trade stands and refreshments.