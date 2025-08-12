Melton's Power In The Park in 2024

Melton’s annual event combining extraordinary strongman and woman challenges with lots of family fun takes place this weekend.

The latest Power In The Park is at the town’s Long Field Spencer Academy on Saturday – it is a free, all-day extravaganza and starts at 10am.

Organisers say there will be a world record attempt as some of the area’s strongest people lock horns in a series of exciting competitions.

The battle will be on for the titles of Intermediate East Midlands Strongest Man and the Novice East Midlands Strongest Man.

One of the amazing strongman challenges at last year's Power In The Park

Spectators can also enjoy watching a disabled event featuring some of Great Britain’s finest strength athletes.

The organisers advise the public to ‘get ready for an action-packed day of strength, fun, and family entertainment’.

They predict that the East Midlands Strongest Man contest will feature ‘incredible feats of power and a jaw-dropping world record attempt by a local strongman’.

Other attractions include children’s entertainment and activities throughout the day, classic cars, trade stands and refreshments.