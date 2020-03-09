Melton woman ‘totally flabbergasted’ by her terrier’s Crufts win

Have your say

A 61-year-old Melton woman whose Manchester Terrier scooped a prestigious win at Crufts said she was ‘totally flabbergasted’ when the judges told her they had won.

Jane Ferguson, a retired police officer, was showing seven-year-old Finn for the last time at the world famous dog show.

And she was ecstatic when he triumphed in the overall best in breed category for Manchester Terriers, beating off competition from a 60-strong field.

Jane said: “When the judge came over, I thought ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’,”

“I came here hoping that Finn would get best veteran.

“This is the last time I will bring him to Crufts so to go out winning Best in Breed is just fantastic.

“I’m totally flabbergasted.”

Manchester Terriers originated in the Northern city which gave the breed its name and they love a good chase.

They were bred by the Victorians for sport, for rat killing and rabbit coursing.

Out of the ring, Finn, lives up to the breed’s other reputation for being loyal.

A proud Jane said: “Finn is my only dog and he can be a right so-and-so but I love him to pieces, he’s a real mummy’s boy.”

She added with a chuckle: “He adores my daughters Georgina and Jennifer but their previous boyfriends, however, not so much.”