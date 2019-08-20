Melton Town’s FA Cup tie to get live TV coverage

Players and officials at Melton Town are thrilled to hear their big FA Cup match on Saturday will get live coverage on BT Sport.

A reporter will be pitchside with a cameraman to give regular updates from the premilinary round tie against Cleethorpes Town which is expected to attract a bumper crowd of around 300.

Melton Town take on Cleethorpes in the FA Cup on Saturday with live reports from the ground being made on BT Sport

In what will be one of the town’s biggest ever sporting events, the club will be hoping to go even further in their first appearance in the world’s greatest cup competition after upsetting Worksop Town in the last round.

Chairman Sam Ellis told the Melton Times: “The club is absolutely buzzing at the moment.

“We don’t expect to win the FA Cup, of course, but we are going to enjoy being part of it.

“We found out yesterday that BT Sport are coming down on Saturday which will give the club national coverage and really put Melton on the map.”

The club has had to make some alterations to the stadium to bring it up to scratch for the big match and to prepare for the hundreds of supporters expected to descend on the Melton Sports Village stadium for the 3pm kick-off.

There is also the tantalising prospect that victory may lead to Melton Town’s next tie being shown live on BBC TV as part of their red button coverage of the FA Cup.

Sam added: “We are underdogs by a long way but it if we can get through and then get live TV coverage that would be amazing.

“Hopefully we will get some new supporters on Saturday and they continue to support us afterwards.”

Our sports editor Chris Harby will be at the match to give regular updates on Twitter and to write a full match report for our website.