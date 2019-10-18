Melton to feature live on primetime television during The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge

Melton will feature on live primetime television next month when partipants in The One Show’s popular BBC television charity fundraiser, the Rickshaw Challenge, passes through the town centre.

Presenter Matt Baker is again fronting the 400-mile challenge, which raises money for the Children In Need Appeal, and he will be arriving around 7pm in Wednesday November 13 with one of the six young people taking part this year.

This is the ninth year the show has organised the pedal for Pudsey, on a two-seater rickshaw, which starts at Holyhead, Merseyside, on November 8 and ends at the BBC Elstree studios a week later.

The youngsters taking part have all overcomes major challenges in their lives and each will pedal a different leg of the route alongside Matt.

Crowds are expected to line Nottingham Road and High Street to see them arrive in Melton on a day when they will have set off from Matlock Bath in Derbyshire.

Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase what Melton has to offer and it will be a pleasure to welcome The One Show and Children in Need to Melton.”

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed a temporary traffic regulation order which will see both Nottingham Street and High Street closed to vehicles for the duration of the live programme and for a short while before and after it is on.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “A temporary road closure is required on Nottingham Street, from the Kings Head Pub to Costa Coffee, and on High Street, from Wilton Terrace to Market Place.

“The restrictions will be implemented on November 13 for public safety during The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge event.

“Leicestershire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during the event.”

The team’s progress will be broadcast live on The One Show throughout the week, with this year’s route seeing them tackle the highest village in the UK - Flash in the Peak District - and the steepest street in the world, in Harlech, Wales.

The route is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday November 8): Holyhead to Portmeirion.

Day 2 (Saturday November 9): Portmeirion to Machynlleth.

Day 3 (Sunday November 10): Machynlleth to Oswestry.

Day 4 (Monday November 11): Oswestry to Crewe.

Day 5 (Tuesday November 12): Crewe to Matlock Bath.

Day 6 (Wednesday November 13): Matlock Bath to Melton Mowbray.

Day 7 (Thursday November 14): Melton Mowbray to Bedford.

Day 8 (Friday November 15): Bedford to Elstree.