Melton theatre company prepares to perform centenary show

Tickets are still available for this week’s centenary show to be performed by The Melton Musical Theatre Company at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Showtime 100, which features music from every decade since the group was founded by Sir Malcolm Sargent at the end of the First World War, is on at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

There is also a special VIP performance, including Champagne reception, on Thursday, for which local companies, TruFrame and LOL Contracts Ltd, have kindly sponsored packages for Melton Times readers.

The lucky winners got four tickets and will get to meet the cast at the end of the show.

One of them was Lin Gutteridge, from Melton, who said: “I’m thrilled I’ve won and am really looking forward to the show.

“It’s going to be a great success. I would like to wish everyone good luck.”

David Firmager, managing director of TruFrame, said: “TruFrame is delighted to award five local families with a VIP Package to Showtime 100.

“We have been one of the largest local employers in Melton Mowbray for the last 25 years, and this is our way of thanking the community for their support during this time period.”

Dawn Dartshore, owner of LOL Contracts Ltd, said: “LOL Contract Ltd was pleased to donate tickets to Showtime 100 as another way of thanking the local community who have supported our business for the last 20 years.

“We wish the cast all the best for their performance and hope everyone enjoys the show.”

Tickets for Showtime 100 can be bought online at www.TMMTC.co.uk or at Mary’s Place, in Burton Street, and they will also be available to buy on the door.