Melton teenager Izabella wins The Young Macmillan Champion Award

A dedicated Melton teenage fundraiser has won The Young Macmillan Champion Award for the Midlands.

Izabella Roberts, 13, of Bickley Avenue, received the accolade which is given annually to a young person who is an inspiring and exceptional volunteer. Usually they have contributed to raising funds, cared for someone or helped others through their own experiences.

Izabella, who is in Year 8 at John Ferneley College, was nominated for the award by the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support Committee.

She started fundraising for Macmillan when she was seven and each year since has held a coffee morning in the summer school holidays. These events have raised amounts between £250 and £510 each time, adding up to around £2,500.

Family and friends have loyally supported Izabella by helping with raffles, drinks, cakes and various games and activities on the day.

The thirteen-year-old first got involved with Macmillan because of a connection through her grandfather who used the charity’s services. Her neighbour Eric also introduced her to the Melton committee.

Izabella is busy preparing for her coffee morning this summer in August, where she is likely to break the £3,000 fundraising total.