Melton teen donates to Little Princess Trust cancer charity

A Melton teenager has said goodbye to her long hair to help poorly youngsters.

Rosie Hourd (13), who attends The Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford, had her shorn locks donated to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other medical conditions.

Rosie decided she wanted to do this kind-hearted gesture after her grandfather lost his hair during chemotherapy treatment.

Mum Sharene said: “It costs the trust between £350 and £550 to make and provide each wig so, as well as donating her hair, Rosie set a target to raise £350.

“Her fundraising has reached over £600 so far.

“Rosie wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has given so generously to this worthy cause.

“We also want to say a big thank you to Rachael and the rest of the staff at H2O Hairdressing in Barrow upon Soar, who put Rosie at ease and did a fantastic job of cutting my daughter’s hair.

“Rosie is continuing to accept donations so if anyone wants to donate they can do so at her JustGiving page - https://bit.ly/2E7sBhH.”