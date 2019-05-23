Get ready for two days of family fun as Melton Show and Festival returns on Sunday and Monday.

Running from 10am until dusk, both days, the event will feature an exciting programme of live entertainment, thrills and spills, and super attractions in Play Close.

Organiser Ashley Wood said: “The more of a buzz we can create around the show means the more trade stands we are likely to get, meaning the more funds we can put back into it for next year. That’s how it works.

“Please come along and have a great day or two out.”

Among the things to see and do will be Battle of the Bikes Stunt Team, children’s games from Feet First Entertainment, circus skills, birds of prey, a craft marquee, car and trade stands, fun dog show, Starlight Dance, Woodside Animal Centre, classic cars and much more.

The fun fair will also start at 2pm on Saturday. Entry is free.

For more information visit www.meltonshowandfestival.co.uk