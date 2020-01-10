Melton Rotary Santa tour raises £9,300

The Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir’s Santa sleigh has raised over £9,000 and smashed last year’s total thanks to the generosity of Melton residents during the festive period.

Volunteers and Santa were out collecting money and spreading festive cheer throughout December as they visited streets and shops across the town.

The 2019 sleigh raised a massive £9,300 and beat last year’s total by £2,600.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “In addition to all those people who gave Santa such a tremendous reception, the Melton Belvoir Rotary Club would like to thank most sincerely the managers of the Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s superstores for inviting Santa on to their premises and offering him, and his team, their hospitality.

“As is the tradition, Santa was accompanied by many of his elves not only from the Rotary Club and Inner Wheel ladies but also the Aurora Rotary Club, the Rotary Satellite Club and the Melton Guides and Scouts.

“For the first time, Santa was supported by volunteers from the general public responding to our Facebook request for help.

“One 14-year-old volunteer turned up for four stints as part of his Duke of Edinburgh award qualification.”

The money raised will be used to support local organisations and charities.

Last year’s funds benefitted the following causes: Inner Wheel Club, Rotary Club of Melton Aurora, Rotary Stars, Melton Vale Sixth Form College, Life Education, Cancer Research UK, Dove Cottage Day Hospice, Sherard Primary School, Birch Wood School and Barsby village charity.