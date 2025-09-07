Emma Hyslop-Webb riding JEWEETWEL during the dressage phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials on Thursday

Melton eventer Emma Hyslop-Webb was pleased with her mount's never-say-die spirit, despite a less-than-ideal ride around the fiendish Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course yesterday (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma (43), and 11-year-old gelding Jeweetwel took on the gruelling 6,500m and 31-gate run, completing the course in 13 minutes and 19 seconds, albeit after accruing 20 penalties, including one for dangerous riding on the final gate.

Course designer, Derek di Grazia, had left nothing to chance when designing the challenging track, with this year's incarnation sending riders the opposite direction for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Emma admitted she found it tough going at times, she was pleased to have crossed the finish line nonetheless.

"20 penalties so it was very tough out there today and very tiring on the horses," she said.

"You get them fit enough but only when you’re out there do you know how the terrain plays and that happened to me.

"I felt we came on the distance I walked but my engine spun out a little and you have to be so reactive to the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s five elements to a fence and you have to know them all.

"The course is so much tougher and zapping on the horses so you have to work so much harder to ride the horses."

The iconic event holds an added significance for Emma, with the rider living just 40 minutes down the road from Stamford.

It meant that family and friends came out in numbers to cheer on the British rider, with their encouragement and support invaluable to Emma, who opened her 2025 with a score of 36.6 in the dressage with Jeweetwel, months after placing 34th at Bramham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don’t realise until you get a horse here how many years it takes," she added.

"When I heard that cheering after, I pulled myself together to get the job done and that's what we did.

"There were lots of 'Go Emma's’ and that really helped."

Ros Canter, Lordships Graffalo, goes into today’s final showjumping stage in the lead, ahead of Ireland’s Austin O’Connor (Colorado Blue) and New Zealander Tim Price. on Vitali.

British rider has a fence in hand over Austin as she goes for glory.