Melton pupils to pay special tribute to beloved teacher who has died aged 50

Pupils at a Melton school are to pay a special tribute to a beloved teacher who has passed away aged just 50.

Lynda Spargo had been in a coma for almost two years after suffering a sudden brain aneurism while she was at work at Sherard Primary School.

Lynda Spargo, who has passed away after being in a coma for almost two years EMN-190406-104606001

She died on May 12 at the LOROS hospice and leaves husband Nick and their three children, Kayti, Charlotte and Daniel.

Staff and children at the school, where she was a teacher with a passion for PE and sport, have organised a fundraising ‘Sparkle Walk’ on June 20 in aid of the hospice and in memory of Lynda, who was called ‘Sparkle’ by her colleagues.

Helena Blumfield, deputy head at Sherard School, said: “Lynda was such an inspirational person who did so many wonderful things at Sherard.

“Her passion was sport and PE so we have decided to hold a sponsored mile walk called the Sparkle Walk where all of the pupils will walk a mile around the school field dressed in as much sparkle as they can.

Lynda Spargo pictured in the United States with daughter Kayti, when she was treated for cancer, with husband Nick and their other children Daniel and Charlotte EMN-190406-104633001

“We want to raise as much as we can in memory of our friend Lynda.”

Nick, a firefighter with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue, and Lynda got together in 2002 and had been married for eight years.

He told the Melton Times: “We have had time to prepare for losing Lynda but it still hit us hard when it happened.

“The children are coping with it but it is very difficult for them.

“Friends and family have been very supportive and the fire service have been brilliant.”

Lynda’s aneurism happened shortly after the family had faced another traumatic experience when Kayti has a cancerous tumour diagnosed behind her nose.

She underwent revolutionary life-saving proton beam therapy in the United States and mum Lynda stayed with her to help her cope.

Lynda, was also diagnosed with breast cancer after being taken to hospital for treatment for the aneurism.

She spent 18 months in a care home before spending her finals days at the LOROS hospice.

A funeral service was held at a crematorium in Nottingham on May 22 with a huge number of mourners attending. A collection for LOROS made more than £1,000.

Nick added: “The people at LOROS are so respectful and so caring and we were grateful as a family for their support.

Every year, LOROS cares for 2,500 terminally ill patients and their loved ones, and it costs nearly £8million to run the hospice every year.

The charity’s community and challenge events lead, Adrian Walker, said: “We are so grateful to Sherard Primary School for choosing to raise money for LOROS.

“Without organisations like Sherard we wouldn’t be able to continue providing the care and support we do to thousands of people every single year.

“The funds raised from this event will make such a difference to so many lives.”

To get involved in the Sherard fundraiser, or to sponsor the pupils, telephone the school on 01664 565124.