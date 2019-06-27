Melton pupils ‘sparkle’ in memory of Lynda

Pupils and staff at Sherard Primary School take part in their fundraising 'Sparkle Walk' in memory of former teacher, Lynda Spargo, who recently passed away EMN-190626-131021001
Pupils and staff at Sherard Primary School take part in their fundraising 'Sparkle Walk' in memory of former teacher, Lynda Spargo, who recently passed away EMN-190626-131021001
0
Have your say

Hundreds of primary school children took part in a fundraising walk in memory of their beloved teacher, who passed away last month aged 50.

Lynda Spargo collapsed while working at Sherard School two years ago after suffering a brain aneurism.

She was in a coma and never regained consciousness. Lynda, who was known as ‘Sparkle’ to colleagues, had also been diagnosed with breast cancer while in a coma and passed away after spending time at the LOROS hospice.

Sherard staff and children organised a fundraising ‘Sparkle Walk’ on Thursday, where everyone dressed in sparkly clothing and walked around the school field.

Deputy headteacher, Helena Blumfield said: “We had 333 taking part in the event and I’m sure Lynda would have loved it.

“We’ve raised £1,600 for LOROS and we hope to have raised nearer £2,500 when all the money is in.”

Lynda’s mother, Peggy, also took part in the walk and two of her children, Dan and Charlotte, also attended.

Helena added: “We also have a new cup for sports day called the Spargo Sparkle Trophy, which will be presented to the winning house in honour of Lynda.”