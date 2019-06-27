Melton pupils ‘sparkle’ in memory of Lynda

Hundreds of primary school children took part in a fundraising walk in memory of their beloved teacher, who passed away last month aged 50.

Lynda Spargo collapsed while working at Sherard School two years ago after suffering a brain aneurism.

She was in a coma and never regained consciousness. Lynda, who was known as ‘Sparkle’ to colleagues, had also been diagnosed with breast cancer while in a coma and passed away after spending time at the LOROS hospice.

Sherard staff and children organised a fundraising ‘Sparkle Walk’ on Thursday, where everyone dressed in sparkly clothing and walked around the school field.

Deputy headteacher, Helena Blumfield said: “We had 333 taking part in the event and I’m sure Lynda would have loved it.

“We’ve raised £1,600 for LOROS and we hope to have raised nearer £2,500 when all the money is in.”

Lynda’s mother, Peggy, also took part in the walk and two of her children, Dan and Charlotte, also attended.

Helena added: “We also have a new cup for sports day called the Spargo Sparkle Trophy, which will be presented to the winning house in honour of Lynda.”