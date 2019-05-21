Melton pensioner thanks anonymous person who returned his lost wallet stuffed with cash

A Melton pensioner who lost his wallet containing £105 in cash and his Leicester City FC season ticket has thanked an anonymous Good Samaritan who returned it to him in the post three days later with the contents still intact.

Graham Shaw (75) had given up all hope of seeing it again after taking an Arriva 5A bus from the Valley Road shops into town on Friday lunchtime and realising he had lost it when he paid a visit to The Melton Building Society.

But yesterday morning (Monday) he had a parcel delivered containing his blue Foxes wallet with all the cash and the season ticket still inside but no note to say who had sent it.

Graham had a dental appointment slip in it too which is how he believes the person who found it was able to trace it back to him.

“I was absolutely amazed to get it back,” said Graham, who had just renewed his Foxes season ticket for the 21st consecutive year.

“I phoned the bus company several times and I went to the police station to see if anyone had handed it in but I had given up getting it back.

“It just goes to show you that there are some nice people in this world and I would love to personally thank whoever found it and sent it back to me.”

Email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk if you were the person who found Graham’s wallet and we will put you in touch with him.