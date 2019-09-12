Melton part of the route for riders taking part in Hope Against Cancer’s 2,500 Furlongs Cycle Challenge

Cyclists are set to pass through Melton at the weekend nearing the end of a four day 300-mile fundraising event.

The 2,500 Furlongs Cycle Challenge for Hope Against Cancer, a local cancer research charity in the Leicestershire and Rutland area, comes to a climax on Saturday.

Between 3-5pm, 46 riders will pass through Scalford, head down Scalford Road, travel up Dalby Road, and go onto village routes to finish at Leicester Racecourse.

Vicki Standing, community fundraiser for Hope Against Cancer, said: “The 2,500 Furlongs Cycle Challenge starts at Leicester Racecourse, and the route will take cyclists (via some other racecourses) on day one to Doncaster, then day two, to York, and day three to Hull. The last day (Saturday) will see them pedal 115 miles from Hull back to Leicester, and on route pass through Melton.

“It would be fantastic for the Melton community to show their support in waving and cheering the riders on to power through their final miles.”

The event is looking to raise £50,000 for the charity.”

To find out more about how you can help, and to sign up for events like the 2,500 Furlongs Cycle Challenge, visit https://www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk/