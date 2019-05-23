Melton opticians saves womans sight

Thanks to a trip to Specsavers in Melton, a local woman’s sight was saved.

Pauline Skipworth, aged 55, visited Specsavers in Sherrard Street after experiencing flashing lights and floaters in her right eye. Having worn specs for most of her life and regularly visiting the opticians, she didn’t think it was anything too serious.

“I just called in to Specsavers in Melton and when they heard what my symptoms were, I was seen immediately,” said Pauline.

“I was seen by a very friendly and professional member of staff who made me feel at ease.”

Dilraj Gumber, optometrist director at Specsavers, noticed tears in the back of Pauline’s right eye during her eye examination so referred her to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where she was diagnosed with retinal tears.

“I cannot praise the team highly enough,” said Pauline.

“Dilraj managed to get me an emergency appointment at the hospital that same afternoon. I’m so grateful to the team at Specsavers for their exceptional service and quick referral.”

Following laser eye surgery, and regular treatments, Pauline’s symptoms have improved. Although she still experiences floaters and occasional light flashes, any serious risks are greatly reduced as a result of the laser treatment.

“It was lucky that Pauline came in when she did,” said Dilraj.

“If her right eye was left untreated this could have led to blindness. Hopefully this highlights the importance of eye tests - whether there are any symptoms or not.”

