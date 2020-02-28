Melton nursery Little Stars is one of the best in the Midlands

A reputable Melton nursery was named runner-up in the Midlands at the National Nursery Awards last month.

The ceremony, held at the Athena in Leicester city centre, was attended by proprietor and manager Laura Sanders and several members of her team.

Laura said: “Being named runner-up in the Midlands category of the National Nursery Awards has been the highlight of my career.

“We were competing with settings based in Coventry, Dudley, Birmingham and Leicester.

“Watching the staff stand with pride to be a part of a company that I created and grew was a priceless experience.

“We are a home-from-home setting in Melton, adopting the principle that our settings are an extension of home, and encouraging children’s natural curiosity, exploration, play and learning.

“We pride ourselves on being unique, being one of the first settings in the area to offer planning ‘in the moment’, and leading an intergenerational play project called ‘Joining the Generations’, which is now in its third year.

“Above all, we pride ourselves on putting children at the centre of our company.

“As an independent nursery in a small town, to be given this recognition really is phenomenal.”

Little Stars offers a variety of childcare services within Melton. It has two settings, Little Stars Day Nursery, based at Long Field Academy, and Little Stars Nursery School, based within the grounds of St Francis Primary School. Services include day nursery, nursery school, out of school club, baby massage, baby yoga, and training and consultancy. Find out more at www.little starsmelton.co.uk