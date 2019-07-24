Melton musician George Simpson is nation’s top wedding singer

Melton singer-songwriter George Simpson has received a coveted award for his wedding performances.

The musician won the ‘best musical act’ at the National Wedding Awards held at Athena Leicester last month.

Hundreds of acts entered his category, bands, string quarters, pianists, solo acts and harpists, but it was George who was chosen as the winner.

Elated, the 36-year-old said: “I specialise in wedding entertainment and am an acoustic guitarist, piano vocalist, DJ and have a band. I provide entertainment day and night.

“I entered by submitting lots of information about my service/business, social media links, website and a detailed description of what I do.

“They then shortlisted 10 acts for each category by analysing online reviews, professionalism and user friendliness of the website, and judging the actual service looking at videos and other evidence. For one of the judges scores, they wanted to look at social media presence and general popularity as an act and asked for votes.

“I promoted this on Facebook and the response from friends and previous clients and general fans was fantastic and that helped a lot!

“I work so hard every day to ensure I stay at the top of my game and constantly strive to improve my service, so to be recognised for this makes it all the more worth while.

“I am hoping this award gives me an extra edge over competitors and helps me generate more bookings moving forward.

“It’s nice to be able to show other aspiring musicians that there is a career in the industry even when outside of the public eye and all of the fame and fortune.”

To enquire about booking George for a wedding visit www.georgesimpson.net or call 07817 388223.