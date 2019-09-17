Melton Mayor prepares for ‘terrifying’ first parachute jump aged 71

The Mayor of Melton is about to do his first parachute jump on his 71st birthday and admits the prospect is ‘terrifying’.

Councillor Malise Graham will tumble out of an aircraft at 10,000ft with five family members on Monday in a bid to raise £5,000 for his official charity, the Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

His wife, Pam (68), their daughters, Bella (44), Porge (42) and Vicky (34), and son-in-law, James, will be joining him in the challenge in the skies above Langar Airfield.

Pam and Bella did a skydive 25 years ago when Malise was last Mayor - raising £5,000 for the hospice - but this time he has decided to join them, having lost a stone in weight to be fit enough to take part.

Malise told the Melton Times: “It’s actually quite terrifying thinking about it.

“It’s something I’ve never wanted to do and I am very nervous about it.

“I’m just waiting for the moment when I do it, so I can tick the box and say I’ve done it.

“And of course it is for a very good cause.”

Malise faced a race against time to lose weight ahead of the challenge, especially with holidays to France and the Isle of Wight when there was great temptation to enjoy good food and drink.

He said: “One of the things about being Mayor is being invited out and spending a lot of your time eating.

“I also had to be very restrained when we were in France but I managed it and I’m now at my jumping weight.”

He has clearly set the bar for fundraising challenges very high for future Melton Mayors.

“The other councillors have been very supportive of me for this skydive but none of them offered to join me,” added Malise.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grahamfamilyskydive if you would like to sponsor Malise and his family.