Melton man celebrates 100th birthday with a card from The Queen

A Melton man received a card from The Queen today as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Ben Harley, who now lives at Waltham Hall Nursing Home at Waltham, grew up living with his parents, Fred and Fanny, and his older and brother and sister in King’s Road in Melton.

Born a year after the end of the First World War, on Saturday December 13, 1919, Ben went on to marry Edna and the couple had two daughters, followed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon Whitfield, activities co-ordinator at Waltham Hall, said: “Ben worked at the wood yard in Melton for many years.

“He enjoyed holidaying in the UK mostly and liked games such as dominoes, cards and snooker.

“He still plays an occasional game of dominoes now.”