Melton Long Field Academy schoolboy dancing for audiences across the UK

A pupil at Long Field Academy will be entertaining tens of thousands of people up and down the country as part of the 20-strong West End Kids song and dance troupe.

Schoolboy Daniel Hand and the troupe have already performed at the Chelsea Flower Show (May 25), Geronimo North Festival (May 26) Trafford Centre (May 27), RunFestRun (June 2) and West End LIVE (June 23), and will also be at London Pride (July 6), British Summertime Festival (July 8-11), Nickelodeon Centre, Lakeside (July 14 and August 24), Camp Bestival (July 26-27), CarFest (August 25) and the Epsom Downs Family Fun Day (August 26).

Daniel said: “I really enjoyed performing at West End LIVE for the first time.

“It was a hugely prestigious event where many of the top West End musicals performed showcases for over 30,000 people in Trafalgar Square.”

West End Kids is an elite musical theatre song and dance company based in central London.

The troupe provides a unique programme of on the job training combining intensive weekend rehearsals with a busy performance schedule.

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director of West End Kids, said: “Now in our 18th year, we are heading into our busiest summer ever.

“West End LIVE was a huge highlight and we were delighted to be invited to perform at the event for our 13th year running.

“Add London Pride, Camp Bestival and British Summertime Festival to the mix and the young singers and dancers of West End Kids will get to be on stage for tens of thousands of people over the next few months, which is hugely exciting and a priceless experience for all of them.”